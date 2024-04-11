Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,721,000 after acquiring an additional 165,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,430,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,406,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USMC opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

