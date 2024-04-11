iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.