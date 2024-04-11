Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance
Shares of TWLVW stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twelve Seas Investment Company II
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- NVIDIA Enters Correction: Worry or Opportunity?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Taylor Morrison: A Home Building Stock You Can Buy at a Discount
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.