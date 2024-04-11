Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of TWLVW stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.