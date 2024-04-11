STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2346 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.