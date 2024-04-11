Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of UNB stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.