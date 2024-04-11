GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 781.5% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSL opened at $6.72 on Thursday. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -4.33.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

