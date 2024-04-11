2,734 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.83. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.