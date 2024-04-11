Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 324 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.