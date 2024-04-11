Tobam Has $317,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $282.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.35.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.