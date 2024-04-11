Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 72.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE YUM opened at $137.96 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

