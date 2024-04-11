Tobam Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tobam cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $775.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $847.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

