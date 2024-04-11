Gregory Orenstein Sells 2,410 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $82,928.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,246 shares in the company, valued at $10,159,414.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,703 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $52,213.98.

On Friday, February 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 1,814 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $56,633.08.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.79, a PEG ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

