Tobam Has $280,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Tobam cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,354 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

