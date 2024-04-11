Tobam Purchases 388 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tobam grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

