Tobam Has $195,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tobam lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CDW were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,240,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 143,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.28 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

