Tobam Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $21,101,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.