Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.55.

Shares of CSGP opened at $90.65 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

