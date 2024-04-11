DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.