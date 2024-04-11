Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for The GEO Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

