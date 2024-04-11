Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CXW. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of CXW opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

