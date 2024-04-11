Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemours in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

