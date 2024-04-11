Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CROX opened at $128.29 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.