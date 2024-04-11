Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $55.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00065913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,119,862,158 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

