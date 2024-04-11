Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $139.76 million and $1.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

