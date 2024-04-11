Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $340, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.10 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.130 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNT

Cognyte Software Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.