2,540 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 25,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 84,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

