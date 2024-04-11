Realty Income Co. Announces May 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a may 24 dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 185.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of O opened at $52.14 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

