Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

About Knorr-Bremse

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.