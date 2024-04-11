Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance
Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $19.27.
About Knorr-Bremse
