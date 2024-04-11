Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Declares $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.