Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.