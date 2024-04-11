Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Straumann Price Performance
SAUHY opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.
Straumann Company Profile
