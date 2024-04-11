Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

SAUHY opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

