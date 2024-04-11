Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (CDO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Opportunities Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Taylor Morrison: A Home Building Stock You Can Buy at a Discount
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.