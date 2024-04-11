Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$87,520.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

