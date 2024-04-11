Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Insider Purchases A$100,000.00 in Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Harrington purchased 200,000 shares of Clover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,225.17).
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
About Clover
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clover
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.