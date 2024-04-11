J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Claire Spofford Sells 4,188 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $24,384.36.

J.Jill Stock Down 4.0 %

JILL stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J.Jill by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in J.Jill by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JILL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

