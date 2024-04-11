J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Claire Spofford Sells 4,188 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $24,384.36.
J.Jill Stock Down 4.0 %
JILL stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.96.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JILL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
