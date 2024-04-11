Insider Buying: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Acquires $143,100.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zumiez Price Performance
Shares of ZUMZ opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.49.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
