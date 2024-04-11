Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 7,600 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,838 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $163,241.76.

Braze Stock Down 3.1 %

BRZE opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.