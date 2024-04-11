Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 9,152 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $196,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,673.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $49,080.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80.

CSTL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

