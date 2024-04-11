Shelley Webb Sells 6,859 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PagerDuty Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PD opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

