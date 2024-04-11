Roxanne Taylor Sells 36,860 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pure Storage Price Performance
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 312.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $58.46.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
