Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Chairman Sells $19,351,817.16 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $19,351,817.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 897,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,088,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TSQ stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -28.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

