Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Chairman Sells $19,351,817.16 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $19,351,817.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 897,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 2.9 %
TSQ stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Townsquare Media
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.