The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,700,000.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LSXMA opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

