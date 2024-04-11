Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRK-B opened at $409.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.04.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

