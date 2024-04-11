Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 938,896 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.
- On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.
- On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
