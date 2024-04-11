Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 938,896 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,922,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,175,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 961,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

