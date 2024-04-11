Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $41.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

BKR stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 82,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

