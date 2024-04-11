RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.76.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.39 on Thursday. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

