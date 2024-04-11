Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $285.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.70.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $329.64 on Monday. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.



