Head to Head Survey: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) vs. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ready Capital and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $405.64 million 3.53 $339.45 million $2.34 3.54 Great Ajax $72.33 million 1.41 -$47.07 million ($1.97) -1.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ready Capital and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ready Capital currently has a consensus target price of $11.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.70%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.62%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 35.69% 7.99% 1.54% Great Ajax N/A -2.69% -0.55%

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Ready Capital pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax pays out -20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Great Ajax on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.