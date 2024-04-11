Comparing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.48 million 2.59 $1.07 million $0.13 9.23 CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.22 $66.25 million $2.19 22.21

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 30.85% 10.06% 8.08% CSG Systems International 5.67% 27.67% 6.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

