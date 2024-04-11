Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $19.72

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,843,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Euronav by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 1,949,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EURN opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

