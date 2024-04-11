Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $19.72

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.72.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EURN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav
Euronav Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE EURN opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Euronav
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.